TIRUCHY: A pregnant woman riding pillion died after a police inspector allegedly kicked a two-wheeler while chasing the couple for a traffic violation on Wednesday evening.According to sources, Usha (30) and her husband Dharmaraj, both natives of Sulamangalam in Thanjavur, were on their way to Tiruchy when they were asked to stop by a police team conducting a routine vehicle check at Thiruverumbur.

As Dharmaraj, who was not wearing helmet, did not stop, inspector Kamaraj gave them a chase on his bike.Dharmaraj tried to speed up but reportedly lost balance and the couple fell down. Usha died on the spot, while Raja sustained severe injuries.As hundreds of people gathered at the spot, the inspector fled the scene. Some locals alleged the inspector kicked their bike, a charge denied by the police.

However, higher officials said they would go through CCTV camera recordings in the area to ascertain the facts.Superintendent of Police P Cephas Kalyan later said the inspector has been arrested and remanded. Traffic on the Tiruchy-Thanjavur National Highway was affected for more than three hours.