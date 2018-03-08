CHENNAI:THE HC has stayed proceedings on two criminal complaints pending against Mumbai-based businessman Ness Wadia, also MD of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited, before a court in Ooty.Justice MS Ramesh granted the interim relief and also dispensed with his appearance before the CJM in Ooty until further orders.

According to Wadia, he was inducted as the MD of Dunsandle Tea Estate, owned by Burmah Trading Corporation Limited, in Nilgiris in 2016. The change was duly notified to the Deputy Director of Industrial Safety and Health through a communication dated August 30, 2016.While so, the Deputy Director conducted an inspection in the factory on July 13, 2017. The official issued a show-cause notice dated August 28, 2017 along with the inspection report stating that petitioner has violated certain provisions of Factories Act and Rules.

In response, the company and petitioner submitted separate replies on September 5, 2017. Since there was no reply, petitioner assumed that the reply has been accepted. But, he received summons from threatening to prosecute him.Subsequently, two separate criminal complaints were filed on November 9. Claiming that the complaint is ex-facie against the law and lodged contrary to the settled principles established by various decisions of HC, petitioner moved the High Court. The matter will come up again on April 4.