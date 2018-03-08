CHENNAI:Actor- turned politician Kamal Haasan on Wednesday said he was ready to face action along with 7,000 others if the allegations of building violations were proven.

Recently, acting on the order of the Madras High Court, the Greater Chennai Corporation issued notices to owners of bungalows built at Akkarai on the East Coast Road for allegedly violating coastal regulation norms. Kamal and Ramya Krishnan were among the actors who were sent notices.

Responding to a query at a press meet, Kamal said he was ready to face punishment along with 7,000 people, who had been issued notices along with him. “I have strong faith in the rule of law,” added Kamal.However, he did not clarify whether his building had violated coastal regulation norms or not.