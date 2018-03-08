Tamil Nadu: Protestors, police clash in Trichy after pregnant woman dies during helmet inspection
A pregnant woman died on Wednesday In Trichy district's Thiruverumbur, after she was run over by a van after a policeman allegedly kicked the two-wheeler she was on.
The policeman was reportedly chasing the bike to get hold of the rider, the victim's husband, as he was not wearing a helmet. The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Usha, who was riding pillion with her husband.
Condemning the incident, thousands gathered in protest near the Trichy-Thanjavur highway and blocked the roads.
The protestors alleged that the accused policeman, Kamaraj, was drunk and demanded immediate action against him.
The situation turned violent as some of the agitators started pelting stones at some other police vehicles. The police too retaliated with lathi charge to clear the protestors, severely injuring many.
Deputy Commissioner Sakthi Ganesh, who arrived on the scene, promised that necessary action will be taken. Police superintendent Kalyan said that the accused, Kamaraj, has been arrested and asked the protestors to withdraw.
Trichy District collector Rajamani has also said that immediate action will be taken against the accused.
However, their words were not heeded and more violence erupted as protestors clashed with the police.
Many vehicles in the area, including government buses were also vandalised during the protests, which continued for over four hours.
Meanwhile, the incident has also caused massive outrage on social media with many condemning the brutality of police.
Pictures and videos of the accused cop, victims and the protests were circulated on Twitter and other social media platforms with #TrichyProtest.
