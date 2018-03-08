CUDDALORE: As the whole world gets ready to celebrate women on March 8, it feels just right to sing praises of two of our very own, who have been carving a niche for themselves in the male bastion, as railway guards.Clad in a white garb, 22-year-old A Neeladevi has been manning a goods train in the Tiruchy Division for the past six months. It was the for the first time that the Division had appointed women, not just one but two – the other one is P K Sheetal (41).

Hailing from Khookur in Lalgudi in Tiruchy, Neeladevi who lost her parents at a young age mans the freight train that carries coal to a thermal power plant, between Karaikal and Salem. As goods train run only in less frequented paths, nobody was willing to take it up. “There were several who advised me against the job. However, several officers in the division encouraged me,” Neeladevi said.

The villagers even tried to put a scare into her by saying that it would take at least 10 minutes even for the loco pilot to come to her rescue in case of any incident. Neeladevi took up the job as a trainee clerk in Tiruchy three years ago on compassionate grounds to support her uncle’s family, who were looking after her since the demise of her parents. After three years, the Division was scouting for a guard and she grabbed the opportunity. Her uncle Tamil Selvan encouraged her too.

The other woman who has been equally going strong is P K Sheetal from Thalassery in Kannur, Kerala.

“At a time when loco pilots are becoming common, we are setting an example,” said Sheetal who was manning a train to Salem via Virudhachalam.