CHENNAI:A 33-year-old Sub-Inspector of Police allegedly shot himself using a service revolver outside the Ayanavaram police station around 1.45 am on Wednesday. This is the second such incident this week.

Sathish Kumar, who served at the Ayanavaram Police Station, got the keys to the arms storage cabinet from Special Sub-Inspector Chiranjeevi, claiming that he wanted to take the revolver as he was on a special assignment.

“He then walked to the entrance and pointed the gun at his forehead. When Chiranjeevi and three other police personnel at the station tried to stop him, he pointed the gun towards them. As the policemen stood in shock, Sathish shot himself on the head, above the right ear,” a senior police officer said.Sathish died on the spot and his body was sent to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for autopsy. The police said Sathish, clad in civil clothes, reached the station around 1.40 am and wrote a suicide note, stating that no one was responsible for his decision. He left the note on his table.

Chennai City Police Commissioner A K Viswanathan, Additional Commissioner of Police (North Chennai) H M Jayaram, Joint Commissioner of Police T S Anbu and other senior officers visited the station after the incident and conducted inquiries.“The news of his death has left us shocked. Sathish was very mature and bold. Though he never shared any of his personal issues, he would talk well to everybody. He never complained of work pressure or any problem. I last saw him when he was leaving the station around 10 last night. I left two hours later. In the morning, I noticed that I had more than 30 missed calls and only after that, came to know about the incident,” a colleague of the victim told Express.

Sathish, who hailed from Melaiyur near Thiruvidaimaruthur in Thanjavur district, was a 2011-batch sub-inspector. He stayed at TB Chatram police quarters. He had been working at Aynavaram since October 4, 2014.“Sathish visited us (my wife, children and myself) at our house in Royapuram around 8.30 am. He left in an hour, saying he was going to the High Court. Later, around 7 pm, he spoke to our parents in Thanjavur and seemed to be normal. As usual, he enquired about everybody. The reason for his death is still unknown. The police have to investigate,” said Ganesh Kumar, the victim’s elder brother.

“Sathish would often visit me, either at my shop or at home. He never mentioned anything about his work being hectic or any other problem,” Ganesh added.Meanwhile, his batchmates reached the mortuary on Wednesday morning to extend support to the victim’s family. “During training, he would be very active and made sure he completed his task perfectly. Even when he was serving in Kilpauk, he had cracked sensitive cases, including that of a child kidnap. He had received appreciations from senior police officers for his work,” said one of his friends seeking anonymity.

Aynavaram Police are investigating the case.In a similar incident, Arunraj (25), a police constable posted at the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s memorial, shot himself on Sunday. The victim, a native of Perungudi in Madurai, was guarding the memorial along with three other personnel. Around 5 am, he is said to have shot himself using the .303 rifle he was carrying. Arunraj was declared dead by the doctors at the Royapettah Government Hospital, where he was rushed to.