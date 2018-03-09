CHENNAI:A 37-year-old man, who was released on conditional bail, has been arrested by city police for allegedly forging his accomplice’s signature at Triplicane Police Station. M Rasool (37) of Royapettah and his friend A Sulaiman Sait (35) of Tenkasi were arrested on December 2017 by Triplicane Police for allegedly kidnapping a businessman Syed Mohammad Buhari (28) as he failed to repay his friend.

Syed Mohammad Buhari of Tirunelveli runs a sand quarry business along with Shahul Hameed (48) of Tenkasi. A few months ago, Syed had borrowed `44 lakh from Shahul and failed to return it. Learning that he was being cheated, Shahul filed a complaint with Tenkasi Police. Following this, Syed, returned `4 lakh and later went absconding. In December, Shahul learnt Syed was in Triplicane and with the help of friends kidnapped and kept him in a Triplicane lodge.

However, the staff at the hotel alerted police, who rescued Syed and later arrested six men, including Rasool and Sulaiman. “On Feb 15, 2018, the duo were released on conditional bail and were ordered to sign at Triplicane Police Station every day. On March 5, Rasool went to the station and signed for himself and forged Sulaiman’s signature,” said a senior police officer.

However, the incident came to light only on Tuesday, when a police personnel at the station found a difference in the signature. “Through CCTV footage it was found that only Rasool had visited the station and had forged the signature,” the officer added. Senior police officers suspect the involvement of three policemen in the station in helping Rasool forge the signature.