CHENNAI:Countering the remark of actor Rajinikanth that there was a political vacuum in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said “It is his view. The present AIADMK government is MGR government. There is no political vacuum in the State. After the death of Jayalalithaa also, the government is functioning efficiently. I don’t know how Rajinikanth felt a vacuum here.”

The Chief Minister made this remark while responding to queries of mediapersons at the AIADMK headquarters after taking part in International Women’s Day celebrations.

Answering a question, he said “Already police department has been directed to provide sufficient protection to statues of all leaders. Government will take stern action against those who indulge in desecrating the statues of leaders.”Earlier, the chief minister, along with Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, presented welfare assistance to 585 women.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam giving welfare assistance to a woman, in the city on Thursday | EPS

Tie-up with portals raise sale of handicraft abroad: CM

Entering into a tie-up with leading online trading portals led to an increase in the sale of handicrafts produced by Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited, Poompuhar, abroad, said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday.

Addressing a function to mark Artisan’s Day, he said “Business agreements entered into with leading firms Snapdeal, Flipkart, Craftsvilla, ShopClues and IndiaMART to directly sell the products of Poompuhar to the people has led to surge in trade not only in India, but also in other countries.”He said business promotion through globally popular social networking sites is also being made to tap market potential.

Lauding the process of computerisation of Poompuhar, Palaniswami said it had resulted in multiplying the revenue of the firm, besides enabling quick clearance of files.

Poompuhar’s annual turnover for 2016-17 was Rs 40.35 crore when compared to Rs 31.07 crore in 2013-14. The net profit of the firm rose to Rs 1.20 crore from Rs 0.78 crore, he said.Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said Poompuhar had set a sales target of Rs 6.65 crore for 2017-18. Listing various steps taken by the State government to encourage handicrafts, he said artisans were given a sum of Rs 25,000 if they participated in exhibitions held in other States and Rs 50,000 for participating in other countries.