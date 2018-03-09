TIRUCHY: Giving a clear picture of what happened on Wednesday night, Usha’s husband Raja alleged that inspector Kamaraj kicked his bike three times which made him lose balance and fall down.Even as he waited outside the mortuary in MGMGH for Usha’s postmortem to end, an inconsolable Raja managed to answer media queries about the incident. Why did he not stop when asked by police, was the question everyone wanted an answer to.

Narrating the sequence of events, a teary eyed Raja said, “We did stop when we police waved at us. The inspector came to us and pulled out the key from my bike, but put it back in a while. So I thought he allowed us to go as my wife was with me and we were carrying some luggage. Otherwise, I was ready to pay the penalty for not wearing a helmet. After we rode for a certain distance, my wife told me we were being chased by the inspector. He was also not wearing helmet.”

Raja continued, “He kicked the bike twice but I managed to balance it. But in the third kick, I lost control over and we fell down. The inspector fled the scene immediately after seeing it. The incident happened as many looked on,” he added.

“When I tried to lift my wife she was unconscious. Blood was pouring out from her ears. She breathed her last in these hands,” Raja broke down as he showed blood stains on his hands.Why were they riding a bike all the way from Thanjavur? Hailing from Tiruchy, Usha used to work as a teacher for special children and Raja, a native of Sulamangalam in Thanjavur, met her there and fell in love and got married two years ago.

After the marriagem Usha moved to Thanjavur. On Wednesday, the couple were on their way to attend her friend’s engagement in the city.“The bride is my wife’s best friend. Since the marriage was in Karaikkal, we planned to attend the engagement in Tiruchy on Wednesday night. We were carrying a grinder as a present. I placed the grinder on the petrol tank and rode it with my wife on the pillion,” Raja explained as tears rolled down his cheeks.