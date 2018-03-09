CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government today "insisted" that the Centre should constitute the Cauvery Management Board within six weeks as mandated by the Supreme Court which recently pronounced its verdict on the inter-state dispute.

The state government made the submission today at a meeting convened by the Union water resources ministry in Delhi with top bureaucrats of the Cauvery basin states including Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

"At the meeting, it was insisted on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government that as per the Supreme Court verdict, the CMB and Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee must be constituted within six weeks by the Centre," an official release here said.

Tamil Nadu was represented by Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan and Principal Secretary, Public Works Department SK Prabhakar and Cauvery Technical Committee chief R Subramanian.