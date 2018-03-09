Police secured the spot and cleared the blockade protest venue near the BHEL in thuvakudi. (EPS | MK Ashok Kumar)

CHENNAI: Announcing a relief of Rs seven lakh for the bereaved family of Usha who died after being allegedly kicked by a police inspector in Tiruchy on Wednesday night, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday promised that appropriate action would be taken against the erring policeman based on the outcome of a judicial inquiry into the incident.

Expressing shock over the death of the young woman, he said, “By taking into account the family situation, I have ordered payment of Rs 7 lakh to Usha’s family from the Chief Minister’s public relief fund.”

He noted that the police inspector Kamaraj had been arrested and lodged in jail. The official had also been placed under suspension.

“Moreover, a judicial inquiry has been ordered. Appropriate action will be initiated based on the outcome of the probe,” Palaniswami said. He expressed his deepest condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family whom he said died after sustaining injuries when traffic police inspector Kamaraj tried to stop the bike she was riding pillion with her husband Raja.

Cops will be sensitised to be polite: Collector

As the protest lingered, police forces were deployed on the GH premises and also at several places in the city. Riot control and Vajra vehicles were also on call. Speaking to Express, Collector K Rajamani said, the district administration would soon conduct a programme for the entire police force and sensitise them to behaving politely with public.