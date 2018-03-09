TIRUCHY: Even a day after the incident, public were furious about the manner in which police handled the situation and stood by the couple. Though a heavy posse of police was deployed at the hospital on Thursday, the crowd was vocal against what they said was police brutality.

“Some of the police officials treat public as slaves during vehicle inspections. Using strong words police often scold people. The government should arrange for counseling for police on how to be polite and friendly with public,” said one of Usha’s relatives.Support poured in for the family from several quarters. Leader pf Makkal Neethi Maiyam Kamal Hassan spoke to Raja over phone and consoled him.

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan and CPI State secretary R Mutharasan also consoled Raja over phone. Naam Tamizhar Katchi’s chief Seeman visited the hospital and consoled Raja. Cadre from parties such as CPM, Puthiya Thamizagam, Aam Aadmi, Tamil Manila Congress and many other activists arrived here to show solidarity with the family.