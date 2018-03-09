TIRUCHY: Tension was rife on the premises of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital till Thursday evening as relatives of Usha and cadre from various parties and activists refused to accept her body after postmortem and demanded that traffic inspector Kamaraj, who allegedly kicked the bike leading to the death of the pregnant woman, be booked for murder.

Earlier in the day, the victim’s husband Raja along with lawyers tried to submit a petition to the Judicial magistrate explaining the incident. But the magistrate told them she could not accept the petition and that it should be routed through the Principal District Judge.

Following this, he returned to the GH. The protest was called off in the evening following an assurance given by the district administration that appropriate action would be initiated against Kamaraj, and also the immediate release of two Class XI students arrested for stone pelting in the aftermath of the incidents on Wednesday night.

Officials also reportedly gave an assurance to the protesters that police would not oppose when all the 25 persons arrested for Wednesday’s violence apply for bail.

Following this, Usha’s family accepted the body by 5.15 pm. It was taken to her mother’s house at KK Nagar in the city. Cremation would take place on Friday.

Usha died after inspector Kamaraj allegedly kicked the bike on which the couple was travelling.

The inspector chased the couple for around 5 km from Thuvakudi ti Thiruverambur after they reportedly did not stop during an inspection.

The death triggered a spontaneous protest and over 3000 people blocked the Tiruchy-Thanjavur National Highway for over three hours.

With the crowd turning restive and pelting stones, police resorted to lathi charge. Around 27 protesters including two Class XI students were arrested and booked under Tamil Nadu Public Property Damage Act(TNPPD Act) for allegedly damaging vehicles. Five protestors and 15 cops were reportedly injured in the melee.

Meanwhile, inspector Kamaraj was taken into custody and booked under IPC sections 304 (ii) and 336.

He was then produced before the judicial magistrate in Tiruchy court and lodged in the central prison on Thursday morning. Subsequently, he was placed under suspension.