MADURAI: Enmity over a suspected love affair took an awry turn on a school campus when two class XII students hacked a classmate near here on Friday. The incident took place on the premises of the government higher secondary school in Thiruvathavur.

Sources said the victim, Arjunan (17), is a Plus Two student. On Friday, when Arjunan arrived at the school to appear for Board exams, his two classmates launched an attack on him with sharp weapons. In the attack, the boy sustained injuries on his head and hands and was admitted at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

Addressing the media, Arjunan’s mother Deepa said there were some issues between Arjunan and the two teenagers.Police said that the duo attackers fled from the spot immediately after the incident. A school official also concurred that there was some dispute between the students, but added that a peace deal had been struck between them.

Of the two attackers, one was irregular to school, according to school officials. They believed that a fresh dispute might have erupted between the students, resulting in the attack.Police suspected some love angle to the assault, but it was yet to be confirmed. The Melur police have registered a case under various sections, including 307 (attempted murder) of the Indian Penal code, and were on the lookout for the teenagers.