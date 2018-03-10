SALEM: After almost a year-long legal battle, Kerala girl Hadiya was all smiles as her marriage got the apex court’s recognition. She expressed hope that she would now be able to live life on her terms.

Thanking the media for its support before going to Kerala with her husband on Friday, Hadiya expressed happiness with the Supreme Court’s verdict.

Following the annulment of her marriage by the Kerala High Court, her husband Shafin Jahan had moved the Supreme Court challenging the verdict.After hearing the counsels of both Shafin and Hadiya’s father Ashokan, the Supreme Court finally struck down the High Court verdict on Thursday.On Friday, Hadiya applied for leave at her college, Sivaraj Homeopathic Medical College near here, and left with her husband to Kerala.