CHENNAI: DMK working president MK Stalin on Friday urged the Tamil Nadu government to make public its submissions at the Cauvery meet chaired by Union Water Resources Secretary U P Singh in New Delhi on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Union Water Resources secretary had claimed that the SC, in its verdict, had not mentioned about the CMB formation, but referred to a scheme to implement the final award of the tribunal.

On the other hand, Karnataka Chief Secretary K Ratna Prabha said the meeting decided to institute a scheme, Stalin said.

“So, the CM Palaniswami should make public submission made at the meeting and also the response of the Centre,” Stalin said in a statement.

He cautioned the State government not to fall prey to the Centre’s conspiracy.He also demanded that the Tamil Nadu government convene a special sitting of the Assembly to adopt a resolution pressing the Centre to constitute the CMB.