CHENNAI: Kalanidhi Maran on Friday reiterated before Justice M Duraiswamy that he was not involved in the day-to-day affairs of SpiceJet, as alleged by the Income Tax (I-T) Department.When his petition challenging the order of I-T Department declaring him as the principal officer of SpiceJet, thereby making him liable for the alleged tax dues of the company came up, his senior counsel said the petitioner had not received any salary from the company.

He was the non-executive chairman and not involved in the company’s daily affairs. The managing director of SpiceJet had already given a letter to the I-T Department to this effect. Not a single rupee is due to the department, he said.

Additional Solicitor-General G Rajagopalan submitted that the High Court had no jurisdiction as the complaint had been lodged in New Delhi. Kalanidhi had already filed a petition to quash the proceedings and obtained a stay. As the chairman of the company, he was the major decision-making authority. Therefore, he cannot claim that he was not the principal officer. Whether the petitioner was a principal officer or not was a question, which had to be taken up before the criminal court. Hence, this court could not go into it, Rajagopalan added. The judge reserved his orders for March 14.

52% share in the firm

Additional Solicitor-General G Rajagopalan submitted that as per their own annual statement for 2012 and 2013, Kalanidhi was owning 52 per cent of share in the firm and the registered office was shifted to Murasoli Maran Towers.