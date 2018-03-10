CHENNAI:A PIL plea has been filed in the Madras HC to order removal of a particular scene in Tamil feature film ‘Merlin’, which has allegedly amounted to insult to women.The First Bench of Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Abdul Quddhose, before which the PIL from Praveena Charumathi Sampathkumar of Jawahar Nagar came up on Wednesday, ordered notice to the Central Board of Film Certification and producer JSB Film Studio, returnable by March 16.

According to petitioner, the film starring Vishnu Priyan and Ashwini Chandrashekar in lead roles was written and directed by Keera. It was given ‘U’ certificate. The film had a scene where a priest made an objectionable comment against women. This statement has caused disrepute to women, petitioner alleged.