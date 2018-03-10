CHENNAI: It is imperative for any political party ambitiously making baby steps here to come out with a policy proclamation so as to make its appeal reach a wider section of society, political observers say.

But the two top film stars of Tamil Nadu, while taking the political plunge in a bid to capitalise on the volatile situation in the State, have not spelt out their policies and principles.

This has baffled political circles in the State, which had witnessed fierce battles between parties and organisations on the political plank with “ideological weapons”.

But it seems quite strange that both the celluloid stars, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, are not keen to answer questions on ideology, policy or principles that are going to be the bedrock of their political outfits, though the former is yet to launch his party.

“From the beginning of the 20th century, we have been seeing new political parties or organisations beginning with an organisational convention to deliberate on the policies, name and flag. Then they fix a date and time to make the proclamation,” said ‘Sangoli’ Thirunavukkarasu, a well-known Dravidian historian.

“However, these two film stars have neither held any such meeting nor declared their policies. They are talking about their own traits,” he added.

Be it Home Rule Movement, Congress, Justice Party, Self-respect Movement or DMK, all these have come out with policy announcement before going in full steam, he recalled.Both the film stars, who understandably nurture hopes of making it to the throne, arguably believe only on their celluloid popularity and not on policies or principles.

Political and economic commentator Venkatesh Athreya said the film stars heavily banked on their fame instead of policies.

“A political party should make public its policies first. So far, these two film stars have not talked about policies. They are banking on their fame from cinema,” he told Express.

While Kamal, founder of Makkal Neethi Maiam, handled questions on the failure to declare policies and principles with a little caution, Rajinikanth dismissed them with contempt and disgust.

The Superstar even went to the extent of publicly taunting and ridiculing a young journalist for throwing a question on what his policies were, in a bid to trivialise a serious issue.

“It could have been better, had he replied that a document on his party’s manifesto will be released soon. But he is trying to trivialise and brush aside a serious question,” said political analyst R Mani.

He said the actor-turned-politician was very slow in reacting to BJP national secretary H Raja’s flagrant comments on Periyar.

“One wonders whether he has clarity on Indian political system,” says Mani.