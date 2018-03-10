PUDUCHERRY: Chinese Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui today praised Chinese scholar Hu Hsu, who settled down here for 27 years since 1951, saying he enhanced cultural ties between the two countries.

Speaking at a symposium here on the Chinese scholar, he said Hu Hsu also built a bridge between his country and the rest of the world by translating western and Indian works to Chinese.

The Ambassador, who arrived here yesterday on an official visit, said Hu Hsu had translated famous Indian Sanskrit texts, including Upanishads and the Bhagavad Gita, into Chinese.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy referred to the historical and cultural connections between China and India.

Hu Su settled down in Sri Aurobindo Ashram here for 27 years since 1951 had also translated the works of spiritual leader Sri Aurobindo.

The Ambassador yesterday called on Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy.