COIMBATORE: Suspended Bharathiar University Vice chancellor,A Ganapati was released from Central jail here today, a day after Madras High court granted him bail.

The High Court yesterday had granted conditional bail to Ganapathi, arrested on charges of accepting Rs 30 lakh as bribe from an Assistant professor aspirant by sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption.

He and a chemistry professor Dharmaraj, who brokered the deal were arrested on February 3 and lodged in the Central Jail here.

The Special Court had rejected their bail petition twice.

The High Court had yesterday granted bail to Ganapathi and directed him to surrender his passport before the trial court.

The judge had also directed him not to leave Coimbatore and to appear before the investigating officer daily till further orders.

Dharmaraj was also granted bail by the Special Court for Prevention of Corruption Act here this noon.

After receiving copies of the bail orders, both of them were released around 7 PM.

Ganapathi refused to respond to queries of reporters, saying that he did not want to comment since the matter was sub-judice.