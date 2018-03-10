Relatives of Usha waiting outside the mortuary of MGMGH on Thursday. | (EPS | MK Ashok Kumar)

TIRUCHIRAPPALLI: A police inspector, arrested over the death of a pregnant woman after he allegedly kicked a two-wheeler, has been admitted to a prison clinic for treatment of an injury suffered during a public protest over the incident.

The 34-year old woman was killed and her husband injured when the two-wheeler they were riding was allegedly kicked by traffic inspector Kamaraj for not stopping during a helmet check drive near here.

The inspector had suffered a cut in the head and doctors in the prison clinic sutured the wound, police said.

Security has been stepped up for Kamaraj in the prison, they added.

The inspector and some other police personnel were allegedly injured when a section of the local people, staging a protest on a road after the woman's death on Wednesday, clashed with them after police made a lathicharge.

Around 20 protesters were injured in the lathicharge and melee.

Meanwhile, the body of the woman was handed over to her relatives following talks held by district officials.

They had earlier refused to accept the body demanding action against inspector Kamaraj.

The family of the woman alleged that attempts were on to treat the case as an accident.

The inspector has also been suspended.