CHENNAI: Holding that if illegality is regularised or accepted, law-abiding citizens would also be driven to an extent that the best method is to violate the law and take advantage of the situation, a division bench of the Madras High Court has said.

“We do not understand as to how the violators can inculcate the values to the children and their family members,” a bench of Justices M Venugopal and S Vaidyanathan said.

The bench was dismissing an application from D Rajappa and R Jayalakshmi to review an order dated January 3 last, by which the request of the petitioners for regularisation of their building was rejected by the High Court.