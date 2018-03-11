CHENNAI/ DHARMAPURI/PUDUCHERRY: DMK working president M K Stalin on Saturday urged Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to convene the State Assembly ahead of the budget session, which is scheduled to begin from March 15, to discuss the next course of action on the Cauvery issue.

Reiterating his view that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s refusal to meet the all-party delegation from Tamil Nadu to represent the Cauvery issue was an undemocratic act, Stalin, in a letter to the Chief Minister, said, “The meeting convened by Union Water Resources Ministry had ended up as an eyewash.”

As three weeks have passed after the Supreme Court gave its verdict and only three more weeks are left for forming the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) as stipulated by the court, the State Assembly session should be convened immediately, Stalin said.

Meanwhile, CPM’s State council meeting here strongly condemned the delaying tactics of the Centre in forming the CMB. A resolution adopted at the meeting said the State government should take steps to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the Central government if it failed to form the board within the time frame.

Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani, in a statement, urged the Chief Minister to convene another all-party meeting soon.

Delayed CMB means more problems: Thirumavalavan

The greater the delay in setting up the Cauvery Management Board (CMB), the more the problems that Tamil Nadu farmers will face, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan said in Dharmapuri on Saturday.

He also criticised the meeting where representatives of the four states concerned met to discuss the terms of the Cauvery issue. He described it as a ploy to delay the CMB’s formation.

“The Supreme Court has ordered the formation a Cauvery Management Board. The officials conducted a meeting and discuss the Cauvery issue only to delay the formation of the CMB,” Thirumavalvan told mediapersons here.

The government should make the details of the meeting public, he added. The Supreme Court clearly mentioned ‘creating a scheme’ - the scheme being the Cauvery Management Board - and not a meeting, he added.

Pondy CM faults Karnataka

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday condemned Karnataka’s stand on having reservations on the formation of Cauvery Water Board (CWB) and cautioned that the Centre would have to face consequences in case of delay in setting up the CMB as directed by the Supreme Court.

Briefing media persons at a presser here, Narayanasamy said while, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Kerala sought to constitute the CMB forthwith, Karnataka sought time for preparatory works and this tactic needed to be condemned.

He pointed out that, at an all-party meeting held two days ago, all political parties here unitedly wanted to set up the CMB without any delay to ensure the 7 tmcft of water for Karaikal region. Centre should constitute the CMB and the Cauvery Water Regulatory Commission.

Anbumani ready to quit MP post over CMB

Coimbatore: Urging Members of Parliament (MPs) from both houses to resign en masse to create to a constitutional crisis such that the Centre is forced to form Cauvery Management Board (CMB), MP from Dharmapuri Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday said that he was ready to put in papers for the implementation of the apex court verdict.

Farmers associations to meet on March 30

Erode: Various farmers associations in the State have decided to meet in Chennai on March 30 to announce a massive protest if the Centre failed to constitute the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) before March 29, the deadline set by the Supreme Court. The associations have adopted a resolution stating that CMB should be constituted much like the Bhakra Beas River Board.