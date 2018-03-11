CHENNAI: Continuing to challenge the official faction of AIADMK, rebel leader and nephew of VK Sasikala, unrelenting TTV Dhinakaran is going to launch a new political party on Thursday (March 15) at a function in Madurai.

“The announcement of the name of the party and unveiling of the party flag will be held at Melur in Madurai on March 15,” he said in a statement issued here on Sunday.

Appealing the party men and the public to participate in large numbers at the event, which he said, would ‘script new political history’.

The announcement of launching of new party by Dhinakaran, who won the December by-elections to RK Nagar Assembly constituency by handing a shocking defeat to the ruling faction’s candidate E Madhusudanan by a whopping margin of 40,707 votes, has come just two days after he won a legal battle. The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Election Commission of India to allot a specific symbol, preferably pressure cooker which allotted to him for the polls in RK Nagar.

He said the intention to launch the new party was to function as a registered political organisation in order to ‘completely retrieve’ AIADMK and stated that the hurdles made by the ‘betrayal’ group were broken.

Dhinakaran suffered a major blow as 18 MLAs owing allegiance to his faction were disqualified by the Speaker of Tamil Nadu Assembly on disciplinary grounds after they trooped to Raj Bhavan expressing no-confidence on Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. The disqualified legislators sought legal remedy by preferring a case at the Madras High Court but the verdict is yet to be pronounced.

The allotment of Two Leaves symbol to the official faction led by Chief Minister Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, in November last year, too bogged down the rebel leader.

However, Dhinakaran won the RK Nagar by-election.