ERODE, TIRUPUR: After the recent launch of his party Makkal Needhi Maiam in Madurai, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan took a tour of western Tamil Nadu on Saturday, visiting Erode.

He first reached Coimbatore and travelled to Erode. He also made a stopover at Avinashi

“Trusting you, I came into politics. Walk with me, besides me, don’t follow me. But I will walk with you. No matter how long the journey is, we will reach there. If all of us join together and start working, we can achieve our goal. Distance is not a problem, when we all get together. Tomorrow is ours,” he said.

While replying to a query from the public on his visit to SIPCOT in Perundurai, he said if people joined hands with his party, a common effluent treatment plant for the SIPCOT industrial estate could be created.

He also met with members of Athikadavu-Avinashi Poraatta Kuzhu over lunch at a private place.

“Kamal got to know about the issue in detail and said he will support us. He said he will see if he can work with technology experts to bring a solution. He wished us all success,” Poraatta Kuzhu members said later.