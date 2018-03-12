MADURAI: As many as eleven victims who were caught in the forest fire at Korangani in Theni district on Sunday are receiving treatment in Madurai on Monday morning.

Of the 11, eight victims are receiving treatment at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) here. The victims admitted at GRH are Anuvidhya (25) from Chennai, Nisha (30) from Chennai, Kannan (26) from Erode district, Devi (29) from Edappadi in Salem district, Meena George (32) from Kottayam in Kerala, Divya, (25) from Erode district, Sai Vasumathi (26) from Thanjavur, Sivashankari (25) from Udumalaipettai and Jayashri (32) from Chennai.

Of these, Anuvidhya, daughter of Muthumalai, sustained 90 per cent burn injuries; Nisha, daughter of Tamilmozhi, sustained 100 per cent burn injuries; Kannan, son of Giri, sustained 70 per cent burn injuries; Devi, daughter of Palanisamy, sustained 70 per cent burn injuries; Divya sustained 90 per cent injuries; Sai Vasumathi sustained 55 per cent burn injuries and Jayashri sustained 75 per cent burn injuries.

Apart from the eight, three more women are receiving treatment at two private hospitals in Madurai. Swetha (28), wife of Dinesh and a resident of Chennai and Bhargavi (23), daughter of Suriya Narayanan, also a resident of Chennai have been admitted at Meenakshi Mission Hospital. While Swetha has sustained 80 per cent burn injuries, Bhargavi has sustained 70 per cent but injuries.

Meanwhile, Nivya Prakruthi (24), daughter of Ethiraj and resident of Chennai has been admitted to the Apollo Speciality Hospital here in Madurai with 45 per cent burn injuries. Also, Meena George (32) from Kottayam in Kerala who was earlier admitted to GRH was shifted to Apollo Speciality Hospitals here.

On the other hand, Divya Viswanathan (23), a resident of Pollachi, Sakthikala (40), a resident of Tiruppur and Sathishkumar (29) from Chithode in Erode district are receiving treatment at Grace Kennett Foundation Hospital here.

Health secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan, who was at the GRH, said patients have been shifted to an isolated burn ward at GRH and that specialists are to be brought to the hospital from Tiruchy.

To help assist the relatives of the victims, three help desks have been set up at the GRH at various points in the hospital, on the advice of the Health Secretary.

The district collector K Veera Raghava Rao who is at the GRH said that the chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and the health minister C Vijaya Baskar are likely to visit the patients take at the GRH later in the day.