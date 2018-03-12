NEW DELHI: TTV Dhinakaran, who is soon to launch his own party, on Monday filed a caveat in the Supreme Court in connection with the Delhi High Court order's party symbol matter.

The Delhi High Court had earlier passed an order in favour of Dinakaran and allotted "cooker" symbol to the AIADMK faction party.

Former AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala, former Chief Minister and the late J. Jayalalithaa's longtime companion, and her nephew were the last year expelled following the imprisonment of Sasikala in a corruption case.

Dinakaran was few months ago arrested for alleged bribery and then evicted from the party by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E. Palaniswami to patch-up with O. Panneerselvam. following a rift in the party that started after Jayalalithaa's death.

Dhinakaran, who recently won the by-election in Chennai's RK Nagar constituency -- the seat represented by iconic leader Jayalalithaa -- will launch his party on March 15 in Madurai.