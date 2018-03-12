Forest Fire is seen at Kurangani near Bodi in Theni district on Sunday. | (P. Mahendran | EPS)

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force was pressed into service today to rescue college students caught in a forest fire in Tamil Nadu's Theni district, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Sitharaman said she has asked the Southern Air Command to coordinate the search and rescue operation and evacuate those trapped in the fire.

"The @IAF_MCC are working with local authorities in Theni district, Tamil Nadu to evacuate all trapped in the forest fire in Kurangani. Smt @nsitharaman has spoken to Collector of Theni Distt & Southern Air Command to coordinate a quick & effective Search & Rescue effort," a tweet on the official Twitter handle of the defence minister said.

Around 20 college students are trapped in the forest fire near Kurangani.

The defence minister said that IAF has been pressed into service following a request from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

Sitharaman was approached by Chief Minister K Palaniswami for help after the students were trapped in the forest fire.

The Southern Command is in touch with the Collector of Theni, she said.