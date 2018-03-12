SALEM: Some actors who have entered politics think they can take over as Chief Minister overnight, though they are clueless about the mind of the people, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said at a meeting in his constituency on Sunday evening.

“No one can know exactly what the people are thinking, but MGR and Jayalalithaa were able to correctly foresee their needs and rule Tamil Nadu successfully. We are following their path in ruling the State,” he said at the meeting, held in connection with the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s 70th birthday celebrations. Welfare assistance, including sewing machines, clothes irons and bicycles, were given to 5,000 people at the function.

Some people are saying that there is a political vacuum in Tamil Nadu and that they would provide the State ‘MGR rule’, he said in an obvious reference to a statement by actor Rajinikanth. “They should know that now a government of MGR and Amma is running the State. There is no political vacuum,” he said, adding, “Our leader MGR willed all his property to the disabled after his death”.