COIMBATORE: Steps will be taken to release convicts in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination case, after analysing legal provisions, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday.Speaking to reporters at the Coimbatore International Airport, he said, “As per the law, the State government is taking necessary steps to release the seven convicts in this case. It is difficult to mention the time of release as it depends on the norms that is being analysed by experts.”

The Chief Minister made the statement in response to a query about the State’s move, after Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s declaration that he had forgiven his father’s killers.Reacting to statements by Kamal Haasan and Anbumani Ramadoss that Tamil Nadu MPs should resign to press for the constitution of Cauvery Management Board, Palaniswami said, “AIADMK MPs in Parliament were lending voice to the demand of setting up the board within six weeks as directed by the Supreme Court. The MPs have been pressing the Centre to form the CMB through protests that rocked Parliament in the last five days. We will continue our efforts to ensure that the State’s rights are restored. The statements of both (Kamal and Anbumani) are politically motivated.”

Replying to MDMK leader Vaiko’s statement that the State government had failed to argue in the Supreme Court to get due the share of water to TN, the Chief Minister said the government had presented the State’s views for a total of 13 days. Vaiko’s comment was unacceptable, he said.“The DMK and Congress government had failed to solve the Cauvery issue, when they were in power in 2007. It was former CM J Jayalalithaa, who took up the issue legally and got the Central government publish a notification of the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal in the gazette,” he added.

Schemes sanctioned by Jaya

The Chief Minister also spoke in detail about projects and schemes for the benefit of his constituency and State as a whole.“During the MGR centenary celebrations, we laid foundation stones for 3,200 schemes with an outlay of `5,712 crore and more than eight lakh people were provided welfare assistance. After I became Chief Minister I signed more than 5,500 files. Before the 2016 elections, Amma announced 50 per cent subsidy for working women to buy scooters. On February 24 (Jayalalithaa’s birthday), Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the scheme in Chennai, after which ministers inaugurated the scheme in their districts. Tomorrow (Monday) I will to inaugurate it in Salem district and 1,400 women will get scooters there,” he said.

Arts and science college in Edappadi

EPS also recalled the schemes and projects implemented in Edappadi constituency. “After I became Minister for State Highways in 2011, I asked Amma for an arts and science college in Edappadi. Immediately she gave the nod. The college building was constructed at a cost of `10 crore and now 1,700 students are studying there,” he said.