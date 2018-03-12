ERODE: If Periyar was alive, he would have opposed his statues being installed, said actor turned politician Kamal Haasan in Erode on Sunday.Speaking to media persons after visiting the Periyar Memorial here, Kamal termed it as “his father’s house” and added that he had already been to Periyar Thidal in Chennai.

However, he was non-committal on the next step to be taken with regards to the Supreme Court verdict on Cauvery.When asked about PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss’s demand for resignation of all MPs and MLAs from the State to create a Constitutional crisis, Kamal welcomed the proposal and simply said, “I have already stated that we should be careful on the issue.” But, he did not speak on the issue further.