CHENNAI: An eco-friendly gift is what awaits visitors at the railway exhibition stall at Island Grounds in Chennai. The Southern Railway, which has introduced integrated solid waste disposal system at the Golden Rock Central Workshop in Tiruchy by converting waste into energy sources such as organic fertilizers and alternative fuels, is gifting 500 grams of organic fertilizer produced at the workshop to the visitors of the expo.

Every visitor is given a cotton bag, which contained 500 grams of organic fertilizer that can be used for raising plants in pots.The fertilizer is a by-product of the integrated solid waste management solution introduced at the workshop recently for disposing of solid wastes collected from various railway premises, including residential areas, stations, hospitals and offices. The waste management involves organic waste treatment, through which solid wastes are converted into energy products in two stages - vermi-composting and briquette.

The vermi-composting yard will collect biodegradable waste, after segregating solid waste from the source. “Dry leaves, waste papers, coffee or tea powder goes into the compost yard. To avoid bad odour and to quicken composting, we spray microorganisms every day for 15 to 20 days. Worms were put into the composting bin then and water sprayed for 15 days to get the fertilizer from the top layer of yard,” said an official.

The workshop produced 50 kg of fertilizer from the waste collected per week. In addition, another energy-efficient briquette has also been made using waste papers collected from railway offices. “The soaking of waste papers requires minimum of 24 hours. Then slight pulping is needed to make it into a slurry. After screening it to remove the excess water, the product should be kept in sunlight for seven days, which produces the stove fuel. It can be used as an alternative fuel in boiler,” added officers.

Besides the green initiatives, the exhibition has a display of various models of train coaches operated since the introduction of train services in the country and different types of goods coaches made by Carriage Works, Perambur. Works of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway, Chennai Railway Division and railway enthusiasts also have been displayed.

A model of double-decker second class coach of 1863-make attracted a lot of visitors at the exhibition. The railway exhibition has received a footfall of about 40,000 a week and will be open for public till March 21.