NAGAPATTINAM: In what could be the first agrarian distress-related death this year, a 65-year-old farmer died on Sunday allegedly shocked over the loss of crops in the four-acre land he had leased from the Sri Vedaranyeswarar temple in Vedaranyam taluk.

S Thirunavukkarasu

While police are probing the death of S Thirunavukkarasu from Melakaadu Kariyappattinam, who was a heart patient, his family members and neighbours blamed it on agrarian distress. Said Thirunavukkarasu’s nephew Rajagopal, “When the unprecedented rain at the end of November completely inundated his crops, he lost around Rs 40,000 as a result. He then took up the midterm-variety seeds at the end of December, spending around Rs 2 lakh on cultivation. But for the last one month, water scarcity had affected the crops. On Sunday he told my aunt that he wouldn’t be able to save the crops even if he got water, and went to sleep, but did not get up. We took him to a hospital in Thiruthuraipoondi, where doctors declared him brought dead.”

Thirunavukkarasu’s neighbour S Sivakkannu told Express the deceased was in January hopeful of getting a return of around Rs 1.5 lakh from his four acres. “But when I saw him three days ago, he looked helpless as his crops were withering without water. He used to pump water from nearby water bodies with engines and even hired water tankers for the purpose. But all his efforts proved futile,” he said.

Thirunavukkarasu is survived by his wife, Rukmani (45), and two sons, Kumaresan (28) and Sivakumar (25), who is differently abled. S Ramadoss, district secretary of Tamilaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam, blamed the State government for the farmer’s death.

“If water had arrived from the Mettur dam in February, Thirunavukkarasu could have saved his crops. The Centre should immediately form the Cauvery Management Board without delay,” he said. Last year’s drought saw the deaths of more than 50 farmers in the State.

Even as harvest on 78,000 hectares is nearing completion, crops on more than 50,000 hectares withered due to the inconsistent monsoon and the non-arrival of Cauvery waters. While many farmers manage with groundwater, those in coastal areas do not have this option as the groundwater is extremely saline.