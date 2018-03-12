CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has ordered the officials concerned from the various departments to expedite the rescue operations at Kurangani hills in Theni district, where a group of women trekkers were trapped in a forest fire on Sunday.

In a statement, the chief minister expressed grief over the incident and said that relief operations were begun by a team of police and forest department officials.The Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and Forest minister along with officials were also engaged in relief works. “We have sought helicopters from the defence ministry. Rescue operations are being carried out on a war footing. Ambulances and other emergency vehicles have also been kept ready,” the Chief Minister said.