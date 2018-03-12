The massive forest fire in the hills near Korangani, in Theni district on Sunday night. (File Photo | EPS)

THENI: Trekking expedition to any forest area or wildlife sanctuary in Tamil Nadu requires prior approval from Forest and Wildlife authorities and the procedure to get nod is simple, an official said here today.

The trekkers who were caught in a forest fire in the Western Ghat's Kurangani Hill ranges did not have permission for an expedition, according to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

Ten people - seven women and three men - who were part of the 36-member trekking team, were killed in the incident on Saturday.

According to officials, those wanting to go on a trekking expedition to such hill ranges have to apply to the conservator of forests or district forest officer in advance.

They have to list out their contact address, blood group, and health issues, if any.

If the trekking area covers national parks or wildlife sanctuaries, prior permission must be obtained from the Chief Wildlife Warden or local wildlife authorities.

"On all authorised expeditions, we send our staffers with them to ensure they are guided on the proper route and not even inadvertently violate forest or wildlife laws," a top State Forest official told PTI.

On venturing into forest areas for "adventure", he said it should be done with proper guidance and knowledge of the local terrain, as otherwise trekkers could get caught in unpleasant situations.

"Procedure for getting permission is simple.

Those interested may write to the authorities giving necessary information and the purpose.

People should follow rules to ensure their safety," he said.

While permission is mostly given, it is denied during summer and rainy seasons or to a visit to a area that is prone to human-animal conflict, or consideration of other factors and risks, he said.

