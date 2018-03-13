The massive forest fire in the hills near Korangani, in Theni district on Sunday night. (File Photo | EPS)

CHENNAI: A day after the Kurangani hills forest fire tragedy, several questions were raised over the safety aspects of trekking, especially during the summer. Data obtained from the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) in Hyderabad revealed shocking details. For, at least 30 active forest fires have been reported from Theni forest area in the last six days.

Satellite data shows that between March 6 and 11, as many as 32 forest fires were detected near Bodi Hills, Ahamalai, Kurangani and Kottagudi, all in the same expanse of the Western Ghats where the tragedy happened.

NRSC monitors active forest fires as part of the Disaster Management Support Programme of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). It provides timely information on fires to the state forest departments across India for forest fire control and management.

ISRO chairman K Sivan told Express that NRSC spotted fire in the Kolukkumalai area near Kurangani Hills on Sunday afternoon, when one of the spacecraft flew past the area.