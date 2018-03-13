COIMBATORE: Coimbatore-based NGO Osai has accused the Chennai Trekking Club (CTC) of organising illegal treks in forests over the past 10 years and planned to write to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) to control the reach of such clubs in future.

Speaking to Express, Osai Founder K Kalidass said that the fire accident at Kurangani forest that killed 10 people was sad. However, there have been incidents, where people have died in treks organised by CTC. He claimed that one trekker died while climbing a mountain, another died without having water in the forest and one more, when they tried to escape an insect bite and drowned. These incidents occurred at different places over the past 10 years, he alleged.

“The Club, run by Peter Van Geit (a Belgian), has nearly 40,000 members. He has been organising treks in different forests of the Southern States. Most of the club members are from IT companies. They spend their weekends trekking to relieve stress. While the youth have the passion to conserve nature, they take up trekking as a form of relaxation. As per norms, trekking inside forests should be carried out with the help of a local guide — a tribal guide or a forest staff.

However, in Kurangani forest, they have just followed the passage used by tribals for generations. Besides, not more than 15 members can enter a forest for trekking. The Club, however, has entered without permission from the Forest department,” Kalidass explained.

“Members of the club have been caught by Forest department entering forests in Andhra Pradesh illegally in four different instances. This has happened in Karnataka as well. We foiled the Club’s plan, when they advertised about treks in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR). After that, we have asked them to stay away from illegal activities. Hence, they have not ventured into Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) or Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR).

“We will soon write to the PCCF to take steps to prevent such activity by resorts and clubs. We are also planning to write a petition to the Madras High Court, seeking a law to curtail such work,” Kalidass informed.