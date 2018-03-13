THENI, MADURAI: Tears rolled down their cheeks when the parents of Tamil Selvan of Erode when the rescue team returned empty-handed from Kolukkumalai.Tamil Selvan (26) of Kounthampadi near Erode was the only son of Thangaraj and Poonkodi. After completing his EEE course, he was working in Chennai.

Tamil Selvan

Sources said that he had come home to attend a temple festival on Thursday. It’s at this time that three of his friends including Prabu called him to go on trekking in Kurangani. It’s known that the three reached the spot on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, Tamil Selvan’s father Thangaraj said that though the family had warned him against going, Tamil Selvan had promised him that he would return home safe. “He also had sent some photographs, taken from Kolukkumalai, on Saturday night,” the grieving father said adding the family were making arrangements for his marriage.

Waiting room at GRH

As many as nine people who sustained severe burn injuries were referred to the GRH in Madurai. As the news spread, the parents and relatives started making a beeline for the hospital.A waiting room was opened near the ward for the parents and relatives. Sources said, nurses, as well as doctors, had to be deployed inside the waiting hall as few of the relatives became weak as they had not taken any food. It’s not just the relatives, but the public who visited the GRH were seen sporting a dull face. A few who were walking through the area also stopped by on seeking the worried family members and were seen consoling them.