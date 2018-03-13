SALEM: The trekking group trapped in forest fire at Kurangani hills in Bodi taluk of Theni went without obtaining permit and in future such illegitimate forays will strictly be prohibited.

An official probe into the entire episode has been ordered, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. When asked about the steps the government would take to prevent such accidents in future, he replied that the very entry into area was prohibited. Maximum punishment will be given to those responsible for the violation, he added. “In future, prior permission has to be sought for hiking expeditions,” Palaniswami said.