THENI: The government will take steps to provide adequate compensation to the victim's families, said Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Monday. After paying obeisance to Vibin from Coimbatore, the deputy CM said that two groups went to Kolukkumalai from Chennai, Erode and other surrounding areas on Saturday. "The mishap occurred when they were coming down from Kolukkumalai on Sunday. The government has provided adequate equipment to the forest department officials to rescue people as well as to extinguish the fire," he said.

However, he urged the people to get prior permission before going in for an adventure. The severely injured trekkers were referred to Theni Medical College Hospital and GRH in Madurai. He lauded Theni SP V Baskaran, who was staying at Kolukkumalai since Saturday and participating actively in the rescue operation. Police officials from Madurai, Sivagangai and Dindigul were deployed on the spot. Stating the reason behind the fire, he said that the fire could have spread due to friction caused by the bamboo trees.

The deputy chief minister issued an order to supply food and water to all the poeple, who had gathered at the spot including media persons, parent of the victims and govenrment officials in Kurangani. He stayed at Kottakudi for three hours till the bodies were lifted and sent to Theni Government Hospital. He also directed all officials to make at most efforts to rescue the people. Forest Minister C Srinivasan was also present.