CUDDALORE: It was a plunge into darkness for the residents of Thittagudi. The death of S Subha (pic)(28), hailing from the town, in the Theni forest fire left them grieving. Ironically, even the power supply in the area remained cut until the body of the IT employee arrived home around 6.40 pm. Subha’s father Selvaraj runs a furniture store on Thittagudi Main Road.

Her elder sister Kalaiselvi and younger brother Kamalraj were inconsolable. Kamalraj said his sister often went on such tours. On Saturday, Subha called them over phone, but they were not able to hear properly as the mobile range was weak throughout the conversation.

“She assured that she will be back on Sunday. However, we never expected it will be her last call,” Kamalraj said. It was Kamalraj who picked the call from the Theni district administration on Saturday night. However, after coming to know that Subha had died, they were unable to bear the loss. Kamalraj accompanied the body from the Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital, where the postmortem was carried out.

In an emotional appeal, family members advised everyone not to let their near and dear to go on such treks. Subha’s mother Jothi, who was in a state of shock, was seen repeatedly talking about how she could not talk to Subha on Saturday.