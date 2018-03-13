COIMBATORE: One among the 39 people who went trekking in Theni forest, D Vibin (pic) from Coimbatore succumbed to his burn injuries in Theni. His wife and one of the organisers of the trek, Dhivya (pic), is under treatment for 90 percent burn injuries in Madurai. Theirs is a love story that began and ended on treks. Dhivya, an ME graduate, hails from Kinathukadavu in Coimbatore district. Her relatives recall her passion for trekking into forests.

It was on one such trek that she met D Vibin, who hailed from Kanyakumari. They fell in love and married two years back.

Dhivya has been associated with a group of trekkers in Chennai for years. She and her group of friends have been organising treks to various forest regions. Until two years ago, Dhivya worked with a private IT company. Subsequently, due to family circumstances, Dhivya along with her husband Vibin shifted to Kinathukadavu in Coimbatore and were overseeing a sawmill business here.

“This is not the first time they went trekking. Whenever they feel like going for a trip, they would plan for a trek and would go with their friends working in Chennai. The couple had a passion to roam around and trek in the forest regions,” a family member says.

Dhivya along with friend Nisha had organised a trek to Theni as a part of Women’s Day celebration.