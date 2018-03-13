SALEM: The issue of setting up the Cauvery Management Board would be discussed during the budget session that begins on March 15, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.Addressing media persons in Salem on the sidelines of an Amma Scooter distribution function on Monday, Palaniswami, however, did not answer when asked whether the discussion would result in a resolution. He also did not comment on further course of action by the State if the CMB was not formed within time.

Earlier, while distributing Amma scooters, the Chief Minister slammed the Opposition parties for their “gloomy” predictions that former chief minister Jayalaithaa’s schemes would be dumped after her demise.

“Even those who started new parties were sceptical. Not only the Amma Scooter scheme, but all the schemes announced and launched during Jayalalithaa’s regime are being continued in all 32 districts and even new schemes are being implemented by the government.”

Informing that 33,303 women have registered for the subsidised scooter scheme all over the State, he said that the government had decided to distribute one lakh scooters per year.On the steps being taken to combat the impact of drought, Palaniswami said, “Tamil Nadu stood first in compensating the farmers with Rs 2,400 crore subsidy, Rs 3,600 crore crop insurance, besides compensation for crop losses.

With regard to other development initiatives, Palaniswami said, “The second green highway project in the country has been sanctioned for Tamil Nadu. A super highway with eight lanes will be laid between Salem and Chennai via Thiruvanamalai and Tambaram. The road will reduce travel time between the two cities at least by 3.15 hours.