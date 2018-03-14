TIRUCHY: Twenty-three children, inmates of The Sisters of the Cross Society for Education Development (SOC SEAD) adoption centre, were shifted to four other centres on Tuesday, after it emerged that the home’s licence for providing adoption services expired an year ago. Informing this to media, Collector K Rajamani said the home was a registered adoption centre, but the licence expired in 2013.

The home had been functioning following an order from the State Adoption Resource Agency (SARA) and had been providing adoption services within the country till 2015. Subsequently, it stopped adoption services completely, but was running the centre without licence.

Though Social Welfare Department tried to relocate the children ever since the expiry of licence, the home managed to function as the management allegedly enjoyed support at the executive level.