CHENNAI: The Madras High Court today granted 20 days parole to a life convict in the 1998 Coimbatore serial bomb blast case to enable him conduct his daughter's marriage.

A division bench, comprising Justice CT Selvam and Justice N Sathishkumar, directed the Superintendent of Police, Central Prison, Coimbatore, to release the convict Mahamed Ansari for 20 days commencing from April 10 to April 30.

Ansari's wife had filed a plea seeking at least two months parole for her husband in connection with the marriage.

She submitted that their eldest daughter's marriage has been fixed for April 16 and reception the next day.

They have to perform numerous ceremonies before and after the marriage ceremony.

She also submitted that when her husband was granted parole earlier, he had abided by all the conditions imposed by the SP.

Allowing parole for 20 days, the bench directed the SP to provide security for the convict during the period and produce him at the prison on May 1 by 10 am.