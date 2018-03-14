CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday inaugurated many drinking water projects completed in various parts of the State and new buildings for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department through video-conferencing at the Secretariat.

For the Municipal Administration Department, he inaugurated works completed at a total cost of Rs 189.81 crore. These works include an underground sewerage scheme completed at a cost of Rs 28.35 crore and a drinking water project at a cost of Rs 18 crore at Nolambur in Chennai. These would benefit 28,000 residents in the area. A combined water project to benefit 14 rural habitations in Kadamalaikundu and Mayiladumparai panchayat unions in Theni district and a drinking water augmentation project completed at a cost of Rs 18 crore in Cumbum municipality were among those declared open.

Palaniswami also declared open the integrated office complex for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Departments, constructed at a cost of Rs 38.92 crore at Saidapet and laid the foundation for the integrated office for Animal Husbandry Department at Kancheepuram to be built at a cost of Rs 1.53 crore.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister launched the handover of appointment orders on compassionate grounds to 473 people, legal heirs of employees in various sections of Municipal Administration Department, who died in harness in the past few years. In all, 16 people received the orders from the CM in person.