CHENNAI: THE Madras HC has directed Otteri police to register an FIR if a case is made out on a plaint against officials of Shriram Citi Union Finance Limited.

The judge was allowing a criminal original petition praying for a directive to Otteri police to register an FIR based on a complaint dated 2017.

The judge directed the petitioner to submit a copy of his complaint to the station house officer.

According to petitioner, in November last year, he received summons from the X Assistant City Civil Court, Chennai, in connection with an alleged transaction. He received a petition, which claimed that he stood guarantor for the sanction of a loan, which now stood at Rs 15.46 lakh, in favour of one Saravanan in September, 2011.

Petitioner claimed that he never stood as a guarantor for anyone. He alleged that one Vijayakumar and other officials of the finance firm had created documents by forging his signature. He lodged a complaint on December 7 last year, which was forwarded to Otteri police station. There was no progress, hence the present petition.