CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government will introduce in this Assembly session a bill on Aadhaar numbers as well as the Tamil Nadu Makkal portal to benefit the people, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said on Thursday.

Presenting the state budget for 2018-19 in the Assembly, Panneerselvam said: "The government will introduce the Tamil Nadu State Aadhaar Bill in this session to ensure prompt and timely delivery of public services to the people.

"An integrated Tamil Nadu Makkal Portal will also be launched to serve as a one-stop gateway for the public to access and update data related to them.

Under the state's e-governance policy, Panneerselvam said, a structure for e-governance will be conceptualised and put in place.

