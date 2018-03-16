CHENNAI: Hours after the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a unanimous resolution urging the Centre to constitute the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee with full powers within six weeks as per the Supreme Court order, CM Edappadi K Palaniswami shot off a letter to PM Narendra Modi along with a copy of the resolution.

“I wish to point out that the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal in its final order has clearly laid out the formation of the CMB and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee as the implementation machinery. In this context, the Government of India is duty-bound to constitute and notify the formation of the CMB and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee as per the Supreme Court judgment,” said the CM in his letter.

Earlier in the Assembly, the CM said though he was saddened by the SC order that had reduced the quantum of water allotted by the tribunal to Tamil Nadu, he said the State was discussing the next action.

“Representatives of farmers associations, all political parties and MPs will soon meet the PM and urge him to implement the order,” he said. “Section 6 (A) (2) of The Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, 1956, has described that ‘scheme’ as a ‘state machinery’ to implement the order. The order said CMB should be established and powers of its members should be defined.”

DMK working president M K Stalin, whose party staged a walkout during the Budget session over the issue, later participated.

AIADMK adopts resolution

The AIADMK legislature party adopted a resolution urging the Centre to form the CMB and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee within six weeks. It was proposed by coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami